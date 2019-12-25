King of Jordan congratulates Azerbaijani president
King of Jordan Abdullah II sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
“It gives me much pleasure to extend to Your Excellency, my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency’s birthday,” the letter said. “Please accept my best wishes for your personal health, happiness.”
News.Az