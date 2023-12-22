King of Jordan congratulates Azerbaijani President on his birthday

King of Jordan congratulates Azerbaijani President on his birthday

King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

“It gives me much pleasure to extend to you my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency’s birthday.

Please accept my best wishes for your personal health, happiness,” the King of Jordan said in his congratulatory message.

News.Az