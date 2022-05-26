King of Morocco congratulates Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

King of Morocco Mohammed VI congratulated Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“As the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates its National Day, it gives me great pleasure, to send Your Excellency, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, our warmest congratulations, along with our best wishes for good health and happiness. I also wish the people of Azerbaijan further progress and prosperity,” the King of Morocco said in a congratulatory message.

“I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the close, fraternal bonds between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am sure you are as keen as I am to develop and expand our ties, for the benefit of our two sister nations,” he added.

News.Az