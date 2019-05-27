King of Spain congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

King of Spain Felipe VI has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On the occasion of the celebration of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to send to His Excellency, together with the government and the people of Spain, my warmest congratulations,” read the letter.

“Receive, Mr. President, my best wishes of personal welfare, peace and prosperity for the beloved people of Azerbaijan. With the testimony of my highest consideration and esteem,” the letter said.

