King of Sweden sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani president
- 24 May 2021 15:31
- 05 Oct 2025 06:40
- Politics
King Carl Gustaf of Sweden has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
“On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan,” the letter reads.