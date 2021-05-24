Yandex metrika counter

King of Sweden sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani president

King Carl Gustaf of Sweden has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan,” the letter reads.


News.Az 

