King of Thailand congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

King of the Kingdom of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has addressed a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of your reassumption of office, for the fifth term, as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish, on behalf of the people of Thailand, to extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes for your good health and happiness. We do wish you continuing success in the discharge of your responsibilities and duties of state, as well as pace and prosperity for the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For Your Excellency to receive such a rare fifth consecutive mandate from the people is a clear reaffirmation of their full trust and confidence in your leadership and policies. Thailand highly values our friendship and close cooperation with Azerbaijan. I am thus confident that, with Your Excellency’s support, Thailand and the Republic of Azerbaijan will remain firm in working closely together to strengthen our friendly relations and advance our cooperation in the years to come."

News.Az