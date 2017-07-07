Klintsevich: Russia concerned over aggravation of the Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian authorities are seriously concerned about the escalation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh.

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from the the first deputy chairman of the Committee on Defense and Security of the Federation Council of Russia, Franz Klintsevich.

"Our position remains the same: there are no alternatives to the negotiation process. Exchange of strikes is not a way out, it will only deepen the problem. The first task is to achieve a cease-fire in the shortest possible time," he said.

The senator called for intensifying the work of the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, co-chaired by Russia.

News.Az

