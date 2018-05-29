Yandex metrika counter

Knesset speaker withdraws so-called 'Armenian genocide' recognition from parliament agenda

The expected vote on recognizing the so-called 'Armenian genocide' was not on the Knesset’s agenda for this week as of Monday, JPost reported.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein withdrew the item from the agenda, his spokeswoman said.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

