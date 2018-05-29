Knesset speaker withdraws so-called 'Armenian genocide' recognition from parliament agenda
- 29 May 2018 05:20
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 131447
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/knesset-speaker-withdraws-so-called-armenian-genocide-recognition-from-parliament-agenda Copied
The expected vote on recognizing the so-called 'Armenian genocide' was not on the Knesset’s agenda for this week as of Monday, JPost reported.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein withdrew the item from the agenda, his spokeswoman said.
News.Az