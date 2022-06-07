Yandex metrika counter

KOBIA attaches great importance to expansion of ties with Kazakh agencies: Chairman

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) attaches great importance to the expansion of relations with specialized agencies of Kazakhstan, said Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of KOBIA.

He made the remarks while speaking at a business forum held in Baku on Tuesday with the participation of a Kazakh trade and economic mission, News.Az reports.

Mammadov noted that KOBIA enjoys a close cooperation with "Damu" Entrepreneurship Development Fund" JSC.

The chairman added that a KOBIA delegation will take part in ULTTYQ O`NIM, an exhibition of Kazakh producers, which held annually in Nur-Sultan city.


