KOBIA has experience in creating sub-sectors in medical field – agency head

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) has successful experience in creating sub-sectors in the medical field, the agency chairman, Orkhan Mammadov, said on Friday.

Mammadov was speaking during public discussions on “Business Prospects in Healthcare Sphere,” a correspondent of News.Az reports.

KOBIA, together with Gill Med LLC, on the basis of a public-private partnership model, supported the creation of enterprises in Gobu settlement and Zangilan district (Aghali village) for the production of medical textiles, sterile surgical kits and overalls, the chairman noted.

“The enterprises manufacture outerwear and overalls for medical staff and patients, sterile surgical and dental kits, medical masks, medical gowns, headwear, and a number of other medical textile products,” he added.

