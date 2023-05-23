KOBIA, Innovation Agency Lithuania sign MoU on cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and Innovation Agency Lithuania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

The document was signed by KOBIA Chairman of the Board Orkhan Mammadov and representative of the Innovation Agency Lithuania Indrė Balčiūnaitė.

The document envisages exchange of information about various events among SMEs of both countries and exchange of experience in SME service, as well as organization of joint events to strengthen cooperation among SMEs and other issues.

Speaking at the Forum, Orkhan Mammadov briefed the participants about the activities of KOBIA, support and services provided to SMEs in the country, as well as opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijani and Lithuanian SMEs.

News.Az