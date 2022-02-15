Yandex metrika counter

KOBIA, Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry discuss co-op

  • Economics

  • Economics
KOBIA, Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry discuss co-op

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with President of the Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alex Kaplun.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of the two countries.

The parties also expressed their interest in developing relations between the SMEs of the two countries.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

