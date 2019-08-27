Kollywood star heads to Azerbaijan for film shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tamil cinematography (Kollywood) star Jayam Ravi has left for Azerbaijan where the shooting of the upcoming Indian film is on, Report informs citing Thenewsminute.com.

The film is planned out as an espionage thriller.

The previous film, 'Komali', starring Ravi was premiered in August this year and gained wide popularity in India, its box office in the country exceeded $ 417,000.

News.Az

News.Az