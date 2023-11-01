Korean National Assembly speaker hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to bring peace to the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan keeps making significant efforts to bring peace to the region, said Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo.

He made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, News.Az reports.

Kim Jin-pyo expressed his hope that Azerbaijan will achieve to ensure peace in the region soon.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, in turn, informed his Korean counterpart about the latest situation in the region, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the Azerbaijani territories liberated in the 2020 Patriotic War, as well as the anti-terrorist measures taken by Azerbaijan on September 19-20.

During the meeting, Kim Jin-pyo also expressed his confidence that this visit would contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.

The sides emphasized that economic cooperation occupies an important place in the two countries’ relations.

The parties hailed the steadily increasing trade turnover between the two countries, highlighting the great potential for further strengthening and diversification of economic cooperation.

Speaker Gafarova noted that there are ample opportunities to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in various formats.

She said about 200 Azerbaijani students are currently studying in Korea, adding that there are different international student exchange and dual degree programs between Azerbaijani and Korean universities.

During the conversation, the sides stressed the importance of developing relations in humanitarian area, and discussed the issues of cooperation in the fields of education, science and culture.

The two praised the cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments over the past 2 years and exchanged views on further expansion of relations in this field.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

