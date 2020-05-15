Korean president congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey my warmest message of congratulations to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the Korean president said in the letter.

“I hope the friendly and cooperative ties that our two countries have cultivated thus far will bear plenty of fruits. I look forward to engaging in close cooperation with Your Excellency to this end.”

“Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and continued success in all your endeavors, as well as for the everlasting prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Moon Jae-in added.

News.Az