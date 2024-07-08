Yandex metrika counter

Kosovo, Albania agree to boost border cooperation

Kosovo and Albania signed a protocol agreement for joint border control on Monday.

Kosovo’s Minister of Interior Affairs Xhelal Svecla and his Albanian counterpart, Taulant Balla, signed the protocol at the Qafe Morine border crossing, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The protocol aims to strengthen cooperation at the Qafe Morine, Qafe Prush, Shishtavec-Krusheve, Borje-Gllobocice, and Orgjost-Orcush border crossings between the two countries.

According to statements from the ministries, the protocol is a sign of the commitment of both governments to increase security and combat organized crime and smuggling.

