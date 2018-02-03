KPMG Azerbaijan denies reports regarding alleged business activities in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

KPMG Azerbaijan has issued a statement regarding alleged business activities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"In relation to information recently circulated in certain media (including social media) about alleged business activities in Nagorno-Karabakh, KPMG wishes to point out that KPMG has no – and has not had – any physical presence in Nagorno-Karabakh. Furthermore, in early 2016 KPMG in the CIS adopted and implemented policies, which restrict operations in conflict zones. Amongst others, the policies prohibit its various regional member firms to contract with entities in Nagorno-Karabakh and also prohibit KPMG persons’ work in and travel to Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement reads.

It adds that KPMG Azerbaijan is a member of the KPMG network of independent member firms.

"KPMG in the CIS affirms that it respects international law as well as the laws and regulations of all countries, in which it operates, and KPMG in the CIS is fully committed to observing the applicable legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan," it says.

News.Az

