Krakow meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs ends - UPDATED

A meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers kicked off in Krakow, Poland on January 18

The Krakow meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers has come to an end, the spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev, has tweeted, according to APA.

The meeting, joined by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer (United States), Stephane Visconti (France) and Igor Popov (Russia), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, focused on resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

