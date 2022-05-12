Kremlin calls Finland’s possible joining NATO ‘threat to Russia’

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO expansion does not contribute to security in Eurasia, and Finland’s possible accession to the alliance poses a threat to Russia, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“The further expansion of NATO does not make our continent more stable and secure,” Dmitry Peskov noted.

Peskov also stressed that Russia will analyze the situation with Finland's possible entry into the alliance.

“Of course, all this will become elements for a special analysis and development of the necessary measures in order to balance the situation and ensure our security,” he added.

News.Az