Kremlin calls situation with Russian gas supply to Europe ‘difficult’

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the situation surrounding Russian gas supplies to European countries via Ukraine is difficult and requires more attention.

"The situation here is very difficult, requiring greater attention," he said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Asked whether Russia can supply gas to Slovakia after the end of transit via Ukraine, Peskov noted that "this is the question in particular." "You have heard the Ukrainian side’s statement and you know the position of the European countries that continue purchasing Russian gas and that consider it necessary for normal operation of their economy," he told reporters.On December 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico . After the meeting, Fico noted that his visit to Moscow was a response to Vladimir Zelensky’s statement on suspension of gas transit via Ukraine. Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue supplying gas to the west and to Slovakia, which will become next to impossible after January 1, 2025 given the position of the Ukrainian president, Fico added.The Russian president said at his combined annual press conference and Q&A session on December 19 that there would definitely be no new contract for Russian gas transit via Ukraine but Moscow and the Gazprom gas giant would get over it.

News.Az