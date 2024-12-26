Kremlin cautions against speculation on plane crash near Aktau

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is premature to speculate on the causes of the airplane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau while an investigation is still ongoing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Currently an investigation is in progress. Any air incident should be investigated by specialized aviation authorities," Peskov stated, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "It is necessary to wait for the end of this probe," he noted."It would be wrong to build any hypotheses before the panel of inquiry presents its conclusions. Of course, we cannot do that. No one should do it," he added.Peskov recalled that the day before during the informal summit of the CIS, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.A passenger plane Embraer 190 of the Azerbaijan Airlines, crashed on December 25 near the Kazakh city of Aktau en route from Baku to Grozny. There were 69 people on board, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. According to the latest data, 38 people died and 29 survived.

News.Az