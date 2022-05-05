Kremlin comments on latest developments in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is interested in early stabilization of the situation in Armenia, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Dmitry Peskov noted that ‘what is happening in Armenia is an internal affair of the country’.

“We are interested in ensuring that this period ends as soon as possible in Armenia and that a period of stability comes again,” he added.

Protests against the Armenian authorities' policy have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

