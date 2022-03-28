Kremlin comments on situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is maintaining contacts with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“Our military is in contact with both the Azerbaijani side and the Armenian one. The main issue is to ensure that all parties keep abiding by the provisions of the relevant agreements,” Peskov said.

In the morning of March 26, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to sabotage against units of the Azerbaijani army, taking advantage of foggy weather and limited visibility.

As a result of immediate measures, members of the illegal Armenian armed groups were forced to retreat.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Joint Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center were informed about the incident.

News.Az