Kremlin confirms no current plans for Putin to talk with IAEA chief

Kremlin confirms no current plans for Putin to talk with IAEA chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to engage in discussions with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi at this time, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"There are no contacts with Grossi on Putin's agenda at this point," the Kremlin spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing TASS. Peskov was asked about the matter in the context of Kyiv's ongoing attacks on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

News.Az