Kremlin confirms preparations for Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit

Preparations are underway for a meeting between the Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents scheduled to be held in Tehran on September 7

Preparations are underway for a meeting between the Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents scheduled to be held in Tehran on September 7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that the Russian and Turkish leaders were also expected to hold a bilateral meeting, TASS reports.

Earlier reports said that the trilateral summit could take place in the Iranian city of Tabriz on September 7. "Iran has informed us that they were back to the Tehran option so the trilateral meeting is going to be held in Tehran," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman also confirmed Turkey’s statements that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would hold a separate meeting on the sidelines of the summit. When asked what issues Putin and Erdogan would discuss, Peskov said they would be the "usual" ones.

The Tehran summit will mark the third trilateral meeting on resolving the Syrian crisis. On November 22, 2017, the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey held their first meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. They adopted a joint statement, expressing determination to continue their efforts to figure out a solution to the Syria issue.

The previous meeting between Putin and Erdogan took place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the South African city of Johannesburg on July 26. The Russian leader last met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Caspian summit held in Kazakhstan’s Aktau on August 12.

