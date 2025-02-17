Kremlin confirms upcoming Russia-US meeting in Riyadh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russia-US meeting will take place in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov will lead the Russian delegation, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The meeting will focus on restoring the full scope of Russian-American relations, preparing for negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict, and possibly discussing a future meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Saudi Arabia was chosen as the venue because it is acceptable to both sides, Peskov noted, adding that discussions on European participation in the Ukrainian settlement talks remain premature.

News.Az