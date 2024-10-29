Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin declares Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine a legitimate military target

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that a plant launched by Germany’s Rheinmetall in Ukraine is a legitimate military target for Russian forces.

"Certainly it is," Peskov told journalists, replying to a question on the matter, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company was opening a plant in Ukraine specializing in the repair and production of armored vehicles. He noted that the company is also working on establishing a gunpowder factory and a munitions plant, as well as launching production of air defense systems in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest defense contractor. It substantially profits from the Ukrainian conflict and anticipates further increased revenues. In 2023, its turnover went up by 12%, to 7.1 bln euros, with its net income growing by 9%, up to 0.6 bln euros.

