Kremlin deems Zelensky’s nuclear deterrence comments as "madness"

The Kremlin criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s suggestion that nuclear weapons could help ensure Ukraine’s security against another Russian invasion, describing the idea as "bordering on madness," according to the Radio Mayak Telegram channel on Wednesday.

“There is a nuclear non-proliferation regime,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian Radio Mayak Telegram channel.

“I would like to believe that, despite the shortcomings in the qualifications of the current generation of politicians in Europe, there is still some sober understanding of the absurdity and potential danger of discussing such a topic.”

Zelensky made the remark in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan Tuesday, saying Ukraine might need to reacquire nuclear weapons were it not accepted into the NATO defensive alliance.

Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum in exchange for security guarantees from partners, including Russia – a promise that Moscow later shattered, illegally annexing Crimea and invading Ukraine in 2014 and again in 2022.

A 1999 publication on nuclear disarmament, citing a White House fact sheet, said Ukraine was believed to have possessed 1,900 strategic nuclear weapons in January 1994 after the fall of the USSR a few years prior – an arsenal that made it the third-largest nuclear power in the world after the US and Russia.

“After some more posturing and delay, the first strategic warheads were loaded on a special train in the last days of February and shipped out of Ukraine in early March 1994. By November 1994, Russia had taken 400 strategic nuclear warheads from Ukraine. By 1 June 1996 all strategic nuclear weapons had been removed from Ukraine,” reads the 1999 publication.

News.Az