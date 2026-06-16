Kremlin denies Putin-Trump talks over a US meeting with Zelenskyy

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The Kremlin has firmly denied reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed arranging a potential meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the United States.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed on Tuesday that Moscow has received no formal proposals regarding such a meeting, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The statement follows comments made on Monday by President Zelenskyy, who claimed that he and Trump had discussed holding talks in the US using a specific format that "Putin would find it much harder to refuse." Zelenskyy had added that if Russia declined the opportunity, "additional pressure will be needed."

Zelenskyy also noted that Kyiv had explored the possibility of holding peace talks with Russia on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, alongside US and French officials. However, he alleged that Putin was unwilling to participate, stating, "We offered Putin to meet anywhere where real decisions to end the war could be made. He does not want it."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov separately confirmed that Putin had received no invitation to the G7 Summit for a meeting with the Ukrainian leader, pointing out that official diplomatic channels between Moscow and Kyiv currently do not exist.

Peskov reiterated Moscow's stance, suggesting that the ball remains in Ukraine's court. "It was said and repeated several times that if Zelenskyy is ready to talk responsibly and seriously—and the Kyiv regime knows perfectly well what this is about—then he can always come to Moscow, where he will be received," Peskov said.

News.Az