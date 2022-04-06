Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin explains reason behind Russian withdrawal from northern Ukraine

  • Region
  • Share
Kremlin explains reason behind Russian withdrawal from northern Ukraine

A Kremlin spokesman on Wednesday said the withdrawal of Russian troops from positions in northern Ukraine is a ‘gesture of goodwill.

In an interview with the LCI TV channel, Dmitry Peskov said Russia demonstrated a gesture of goodwill by withdrawing its troops from positions in northern Ukraine in a bid to create positive conditions for Moscow-Kyiv talks.

“We decided to take this step as a gesture of goodwill to create favorable conditions for negotiations. We can make serious decisions during the negotiations, and therefore President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin ordered the withdrawal of troops from the region,” Peskov noted.

The Kremlin spokesman rejected Ukraine’s accusations against Russia for the murder of civilians in Bucha city, Kyiv region.

A few days ago, Russia pulled out its troops from northern Ukraine, including the Kyiv region.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      