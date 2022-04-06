Kremlin explains reason behind Russian withdrawal from northern Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Kremlin spokesman on Wednesday said the withdrawal of Russian troops from positions in northern Ukraine is a ‘gesture of goodwill.

In an interview with the LCI TV channel, Dmitry Peskov said Russia demonstrated a gesture of goodwill by withdrawing its troops from positions in northern Ukraine in a bid to create positive conditions for Moscow-Kyiv talks.

“We decided to take this step as a gesture of goodwill to create favorable conditions for negotiations. We can make serious decisions during the negotiations, and therefore President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin ordered the withdrawal of troops from the region,” Peskov noted.

The Kremlin spokesman rejected Ukraine’s accusations against Russia for the murder of civilians in Bucha city, Kyiv region.

A few days ago, Russia pulled out its troops from northern Ukraine, including the Kyiv region.

News.Az