Kremlin hopes for Putin-Erdogan meeting at BRICS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin anticipates a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the BRICS summit in Kazan this October.

Speaking to TASS , Peskov expressed hope for interaction between the two leaders."We are hoping for interaction between the two presidents in Kazan at the BRICS summit, if it happens," the Kremlin official said. "But we hope that there will be such an opportunity," he added.Russia assumed the one-year rotating chairmanship of the BRICS intergovernmental group on January 1, 2024. On Moscow’s watch, BRICS will carry out over 250 events covering a wide range of issues. The key event of Russia’s chairmanship will be the BRICS summit in October 2024 in Kazan, Tatarstan, in Russia’s Volga region.

News.Az