Kremlin: Inappropriate to draw parallels between events in Armenia and Ukraine

The Kremlin is satisfied that the situation in Armenia is not destabilizing and hopes that stability will be preserved and a political consensus will be reached, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, according to TASS.

Peskov has said drawing parallels between the current events in Armenia and the past developments in Ukraine is inappropriate.

"I would not draw any parallels, because this is a totally different situation, and one can hardly draw direct parallels here," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters. According to Peskov, "of course, this situation [in Armenia] is yet to be analyzed, we are keeping a close eye on it."

"Now I can say that any associations with Ukraine are inappropriate here," Peskov stressed.

