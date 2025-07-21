Kremlin: Moscow will await official verdict if Azerbaijan sues Russia over plane crash

Moscow will await official decisions from international courts if Azerbaijan decides to file a lawsuit against Russia regarding the plane crash near Aktau, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"An investigation is underway, the case is being examined. If Azerbaijan makes such a decision, it is Azerbaijan’s right. We will wait for official rulings," the spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, media reports indicated that Baku was preparing documents to submit to international courts in connection with the Azerbaijani AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024. On board were 67 people — 62 passengers, primarily Azerbaijani citizens along with nationals of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan — and five crew members. The crash claimed 38 lives.

