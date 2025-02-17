+ ↺ − 16 px

No formal talks have been held regarding the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s press secretary, stated during a briefing.

"The Europeans are currently speaking a lot about peacekeeping troops - the French, the British, and others. This is true. But we all understand the procedures for deploying peacekeepers. As of now, no substantial discussions have taken place on this issue," the Kremlin spokesman remarked, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Regarding the potential deployment of British or German peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, Peskov stated, "It’s challenging to discuss this."

"These are NATO member states, so if their troops were deployed in Ukraine, it would present significant complications," he noted. "At this moment, there have been no meaningful discussions on this topic."

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote in an article for The Daily Telegraph that the United Kingdom was prepared to send troops to Ukraine to provide security guarantees for the authorities in Kiev to resolve the conflict.

