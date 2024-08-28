Kremlin: No preconditions for Ukraine peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that there are currently no preconditions for peace talks regarding Ukraine.

"At the moment it is more than obvious that there are no preconditions for any talks," the spokesman told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.At the same time, Peskov said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not put forward his peace initiative on Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "No," he said in response to a question on the matter."The Indian side consequently occupies the position of a supporter of peace, peaceful settlement by political and diplomatic means," the spokesman pointed out. According to him, India's position coincides with Russia's.On Tuesday, the Kremlin press service reported that Modi told Putin in a telephone conversation that he would like to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis. On August 23, Modi visited Ukraine.

News.Az