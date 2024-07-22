Kremlin ‘not surprised’ by Biden’s decision to drop out of US presidential race

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the US presidential race did not surprise the Kremlin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, News.Az reports.

“Frankly speaking, what has been happening in the US in recent years has taught us to never be surprised. So, it did not come as a surprise,” he noted.According to Peskov, the Kremlin is keeping a close eye on developments in the US and other major countries.The incumbent US President, Joe Biden, on Sunday announced his decision not to seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president.

News.Az