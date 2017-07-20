Kremlin on prospect of second Putin-Trump meeting
Russia and the US don’t have any initiatives on preparing for a new meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"There is no timeframe for a new meeting, that’s why there are no estimates or initiatives so far. At the same time, no doubt, there is a chance that the next meeting will be held at some time," TASS cited him as saying.
Putin and Trump held their first official talks on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg.
