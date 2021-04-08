Kremlin: Putin continues to advocate good relations with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to consecutively advocate building good relations with the US, despite Washington’s hostile outbursts, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday, TASS reports.

"In general, despite all harsh remarks and hostile outbursts from Washington, President Putin continues to consecutively advocate building good relations with the US, at least in those fields that benefit us," Peskov said. “In cultivating our bilateral ties, we are always willing to go to whatever lengths that our partners are ready to go to,” he said.

According to Peskov, Moscow never advocated pushing relations with Washington "over the edge." "We have never posed a threat and are not posing a threat to anyone," he noted. "But of course, we will never allow anyone, the US included, threaten us, dictate anything to us and encroach on our interests."

The unpredictability and aggressiveness of Washington’s political course towards Moscow make it possible to use effectively any language to describe it, Dmitry Peskov commented on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remark, who blasted the US policy towards Russia as "ludicrous."

"The unpredictability, aggressiveness, harshness and unfriendliness of the US policy towards our country make it possible to use effectively any kind of language to define this policy. The minister is quite on point in his expressions, as always," Peskov said.

News.Az