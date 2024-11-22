Kremlin: Putin remains open to contacts for de-escalation amid rising tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his willingness to engage in talks to pursue a peaceful resolution and de-escalate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"In his statement yesterday, the president emphasized his readiness for any contacts aimed at de-escalation, preventing further escalation, or pursuing a peaceful track," Peskov said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "The president’s openness to dialogue remains as relevant as ever, as he himself stated," he noted.Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on November 21, announcing that in response to the West’s decision to authorize strategic-depth strikes on Russia, Moscow used its new Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile for the first time. The missile, which struck a defense production site in Dnepr, was fitted with a conventional warhead, but is designed to carry a nuclear charge as well.In the president’s words, Oreshnik attacks targets at a speed of Mach 10, or 2.5-3 kilometers per second. Modern air defense systems and missile defense systems deployed by the Americans in Europe cannot intercept such missiles, he added. The Russian leader also emphasized that the provocative policy of the West could have dire consequences for it in case of further escalation of the conflict.

News.Az