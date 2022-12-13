Kremlin refutes December 27 as date for Putin’s annual State of the Nation Address

Kremlin refutes December 27 as date for Putin’s annual State of the Nation Address

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted information on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Russian Federal Assembly was slated for December 27, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"No, this information is wrong," he told journalists.

Peskov also decided on Monday against revealing to journalists a possible date of Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Russian Federal Assembly, pledging that the Kremlin’s press office would keep them updated regarding this issue.

News.Az