Kremlin remains tight-lipped on potential Russia-US talks in Munich

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether Russia and the US would discuss resolving the Ukraine war at the Munich Security Conference today.

Earlier, US leader Donald Trump mentioned contact on the issue between the two countries’ officials.

"As for resolving the Ukraine conflict, we have no updates for you; we have nothing to share," Peskov said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The Munich Security Conference is taking place in Germany on February 14-16. The forum usually hosts numerous informal and face-to-face meetings of politicians who discuss new initiatives in the field of security.

In recent years, Russia has not participated in the event. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the conference only once - in 2007.

News.Az