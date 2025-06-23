Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin responds to Trump's statement on the possibility of regime change in Iran

The fate of a country's leadership should be decided by its own people, not by the authorities of third countries, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remark that Iran would only become great again after a change in leadership, News.Az reports.

“We believe that the fate of the leadership of any given country should be determined by the people of that country, and in no way by third countries or their leaders,” the Kremlin spokesperson emphasized.


