Kremlin: Results of Putin’s talks with Witkoff reported to Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

The results of recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff have been reported to the US leader, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Our president recently held quite a lengthy conversation with Mr. Witkoff and we know that the substance of that conversation has been reported to President Trump," the Russian presidential spokesman shared, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Putin held a meeting with Witkoff in St. Petersburg on April 11. No arrangements for potential Putin-Trump talks were discussed then, Peskov said.

News.Az