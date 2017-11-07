Kremlin reveals Putin-Trump meeting agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Putin and Trump will hold a conversation during the APEC summit on November 10-11.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are likely to discuss pressing global problems, including the North Korea issue, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, accordint to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"It is clear that they will exchange views on the most pressing issues, which include the situation on the Korean Peninsula," he said. At the same time, the Russian presidential spokesman declined to comment on the situation surrounding North Korea. "Let us wait until our heads of state hold contacts," Peskov said.

"Details are still under consideration, but both presidents will be in Da Nang, so they will definitely have a possibility to hold a conversation one way or another," TASS cited Peskov as saying.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin and Trump will definitely hold a conversation during the APEC summit on November 10-11, but the details of their meeting have not been determined yet.

News.Az

News.Az