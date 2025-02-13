Kremlin: Russia begins forming group for talks with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has started forming a group to engage in talks with the United States, including discussions on the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Thursday.

"Undoubtedly, the work has begun. As soon as the president makes the relevant decisions, we will inform you," he said, when asked if Russia had begun to form a negotiating group of its own. Peskov did not specify who might head the group, noting that it would be reported after Putin's relevant decisions, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Moscow and Washington intend to immediately start negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Trump said that he had asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, his national security advisor Michael Waltz and special envoy Steve Whitkoff to lead the talks.

News.Az