Kremlin: Russia reserves the right to retaliate US sanctions

By slapping Russia with new sanctions and restrictions, Washington only punishes US companies, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

Any attempt to browbeat Moscow into a policy change will be in vain, it stressed.

Twenty-one individuals, all of them Russian or Ukrainian nationals, and nine companies were added to the ever-expanding blacklist of sanctioned persons by the US Treasury Department on Friday. Most of the companies operate in the power and energy sector, such as Gaz-Alyans and Kaliningradnefteproduct. Commenting on the new batch of restrictive measures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia will not cave into pressure and reserves the right to retaliate.

"Washington still cannot get rid of an illusion that we can be intimidated by US visa denials or trade restrictions, that we can be coerced into abandoning an independent stance on the international arena, defending our national interests,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry argued that while the “senseless sanctions campaign” waged by Washington under a “far-fetched pretext” has so far borne no fruit in terms of influencing Moscow’s foreign policy. Its only viable outcome will be financial losses inflicted on American business.

“Washington strategists ... only demonstrate their own impotence for all the world to see,” it said.

The latest hostile move from Washington came just hours after an article by US ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman was published in which he argued the US “can and must improve ties with Russia.”

“It’s no secret that our relationship is at the lowest point in years. People in the United States have made it clear that they expect and demand an improvement in the US-Russia relationship,” he wrote in the op-ed for Moscow Times.

News.Az

