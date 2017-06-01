Kremlin: Russian government has no plans to privatize entire oil sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Government have not yet considered privatization of the entire oil sector in the coming years.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on ex-Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin said that all state-owned companies in this sector should be privatized in the next 7-8 years.

"This is Kudrin's well-known expert point of view, he defends it reasonably enough. There are other opinions as well. However, as far as I know, the Government has no such plans yet," TASS cited Peskov as saying.

Head of Russia’s Center for Strategic Research (CSR) and ex-Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017) earlier that Russia’s oil sector should be fully privatized within the next 7-8 years.

News.Az

News.Az