Kremlin says expulsion of Russian diplomats from European countries ‘regrettable’

The Kremlin on Tuesday expressed regret over the expulsion of Russian diplomats from European countries.

The expulsion of Russian diplomats from European countries a short-sighted step that would limit diplomatic relations in the current crisis, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“This will further complicate our communication, which is important for finding ways of settlement,” Dmitry Peskov said, vowing Russia’s response measures.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday stated that 30 Russian diplomats will be expelled from the country. On Monday, Denmark, France, Germany, and Spain said they will take similar steps due to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

News.Az