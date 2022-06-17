Kremlin says Finland, Sweden’s possible NATO accession unlikely to enhance European security

+ ↺ − 16 px

A possible accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO is unlikely to further enhance security in Europe, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN, News.Az reports.

“We are sure that the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, it won’t bring any additional benefits to the security of the European continent. On the opposite, it will bring additional tension,” CNN quoted Peskov as saying in English.

The Finnish and Swedish ambassadors to NATO handed their countries’ applications for NATO membership to the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on May 18. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the same day that Ankara would not support the nations’ admission to NATO until they determined their attitude towards terrorist organizations, in particular, PKK.

