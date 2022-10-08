Kremlin says format of Russia’s participation in G20 summit remains undecided

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will participate in the G20 summit in Bali, but the format of its participation remains undecided, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked if President Vladimir Putin’s participation was a possibility, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Russia will participate, but the format remains undecided," he said.

Earlier, The National reported citing the Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE that Presidents of Russia and Ukraine agreed to arrive to the summit. According to the diplomat, the matters of accommodation of the leaders are being worked on currently.

News.Az